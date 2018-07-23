Don’t Miss Events: Denise Amoroso schedules first public address since joining Metro Council … Broome begins rolling out traffic infrastructure tax plan … ServSafe training available for restaurant managers

Tuesday: Newly installed Metro Councilwoman Denise Amoroso is guest speaker of the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish. The meeting starts at noon at Café Americain. It will be her first public address since she was appointed temporarily to fill the vacancy left after the death of her husband and former Metro Councilman Buddy Amoroso. She will talk about her late husband, her election to his unexpired term and her plans for the Metro Council. Lunch is $19.50. Reservations are not necessary. For more details, contact Woody Jenkins at woodyjenkins@hotmail.com.

Tonight and Tuesday: Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is kicking off a series of public meetings this week as she attempts to sell her traffic infrastructure tax proposal. The first meeting is scheduled for 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight at Jefferson Baptist Church. Another will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at BREC’s Milton J. Womack Recreation Center. The plan, announced by Broome last month, includes more than 60 projects totaling more than $1.1 billion that would funded by a proposed half-cent sales tax expected to raise about $912 million. The Metro Council will vote Aug. 8 on whether to put the tax proposal on the December ballot. Meetings will continue next week and wrap up on Aug. 7.

Wednesday: ServSafe training, which educates restaurant managers about food safety risks faced in food service operations, is being offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Louisiana Small Business and Development Center at Southern University. Get complete details and register to attend.