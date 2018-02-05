Don’t Miss Events: Cryptocurrency discussion on tap at Tech Park Academy … Chief of staff to state attorney general to address Forum 35
Thursday: Moxey President Charlie Davis will discuss Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park’s latest Tech Park Academy event. Tickets are $10. Get more information.
Feb. 16: Lynnel Ruckert, chief of staff to Louisiana Attorney General, will speak to Forum 35 about her pathway to leadership from noon until 1 p.m. at Juban’s Restaurant. Registration is open until Wednesday, Feb. 14. Tickets are $25 for Forum 35 members; $30 for guests. Get more information.
Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.
