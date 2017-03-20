Don’t Miss Events: City-parish to hold second meeting on flood recovery plan … Broome to host first citywide education roundtable … Startup Weekend Baton Rouge kicks off Friday

Tonight: The city-parish’s Office of Community Development will have the second of two public meetings concerning its $11 million disaster recovery plan at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Carver Branch Library, 720 Terrace St. The city-parish is rolling out an amended version of the disaster recovery plan, which seeks to leverage flood recovery dollars more efficiently and effectively. The plan is financed by Community Development Block Grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The plan has already been approved by the Metro Council. Public input is required before the plan be finalized and resubmitted to HUD. Get more details.

Tuesday: Aiming to close gaps in local education outcomes, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is hosting the first citywide education roundtable from 3:30-7 p.m. in rooms nine and 10 at the Raising Cane’s River Center in downtown Baton Rouge. Speakers will discuss various topics such as early childhood expansion, higher education connections and future workforce demand. Superintendent Warren Drake, Metro Council members and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members will be on hand, as well as representatives of Southern University, LSU and Baton Rouge Community College. For more information, contact Tamiara L. Wade at (225) 389-3100. RSVP and get more information.

Friday-Sunday: Tickets are still available for Startup Weekend Baton Rouge. The weekend-long event brings entrepreneurs together to test the viability of startup ideas. The weekend kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at the LSU Business Education Complex, 4005 Nicholson Drive Extension. The weekend includes open mic pitches and one-on-one meetings with coaches. Teams will code, design and develop business plans while streamlining their startup vision. Tickets range in price from $51.75 to $69. Register and get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers must know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.