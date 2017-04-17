Don’t Miss Events: Broome, Banks co-hosting procurement workshop … Learn all about CFOs at Tech Park Academy … City-parish to offer crash course on business development

Today: Learn how to procure city-parish recycling and garbage contracts at a free workshop taking place at 6 p.m. at the Advanced Traffic Management and Emergency Operations Center, 377 Harding Blvd. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Metro Councilwoman Chauna Banks are co-hosting the workshop. The event is intended to engage small, disadvantaged or minority-owned businesses through the city-parish’s Equity in Business program. Get more information.

Thursday: Tech Park Academy, the monthly series hosted by the Louisiana Technology Park, returns with its newest seminar, “When Do You Know You Need a CFO?” from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 7117 Florida Blvd. Vanessa Graham, owner of VGraham LLC, will explain the difference between a bookkeeper and a CFO, and modeling and forecasting. She will also take questions and help you understand why a company needs a financial function. The seminar costs $10. Register and get more information.

Saturday: Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome is hosting a free workshop for budding entrepreneurs who want to learn to start businesses and apply for city-parish contracts. Called Entrepreneurship 101, the workshop will address topics such as starting a business, marketing and branding, insurance and bonding, and filing proper tax documents. Attendees also can learn about financing and starting nonprofits. The workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to noon, with a networking hour to follow at 1 p.m., at the ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd. The workshop is free and open the public.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers must know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.