Don’t miss events: BRAC hosts meeting on Opportunity Zones … Tech Park Academy delves into operating agreements … Symposium: The Baton Rouge Flood of 2016

Tuesday: Join BRAC on Aug. 7, to hear how banks, communities and others can take advantage of the Opportunity Zones Program. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy will discuss how Opportunity Zones are designed to spark investment in distressed communities. The event at the Hilton of Baton Rouge will run from 8 to 10 a.m. Registration closes Friday, Aug. 3.

Thursday: The Tech Park Academy seminar will touch on how to get started with an operating agreement and how to properly organize and structure the document should there later be legal disputes between business owners. The seminar runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Louisiana Technology Park on Florida Boulevard. Admission is $10. Register and get more information.



Next Monday: On August 13, the Louisiana Geological Survey, with co-sponsor Baton Rouge Geological Society, will present a symposium on the flood that devastated much of the Baton Rouge area in August 2016. The event will feature individual presentations, a group panel discussion, and a public Q&A session. John E. Johnston III of the Louisiana Geological Survey is symposium chair. The free event begins at 1 p.m.