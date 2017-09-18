Don’t Miss Events: Beverly Brooks Thompson to speak at SME luncheon … LABI seminar focuses on workers’ comp issues … LSU AgCenter Food Incubator to host seminar on the basics of the food business

Thursday: Beverly Brooks Thompson is the guest speaker of the Sales and Marketing Executives of Greater Baton Rouge luncheon scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Juban’s on Perkins Road. The luncheon is free to SME members and $40 for guests. Thompson will address the group on business etiquette. RSVP and get more information.

Sept. 27-28: Learn about the latest changes in the workers’ compensation industry at the 2017 Workers’ Comp Seminar, hosted by Louisiana Association of Business & Industry. The seminar is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 27, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Sept. 28 at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel. The seminar is $400 for LABI members and $470 for nonmembers. Register and get more information.

Oct. 6: The LSU AgCenter Food Incubator is hosting its first Food Business Basics seminar where attendees can learn how to start a food business. The seminar is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on at 212 Efferson Hall on LSU’s campus. A limit of two people per company can attend the seminar, which cost $200. Register and get more information.

