Don’t Miss Events: Baton Rouge City Court finalists to participate in candidates forum … Baton Rouge newcomers encouraged to attend BRAC 101 … Edwards to speak at West Baton Rouge Chamber monthly luncheon

Tuesday: Judy Moore Vendetto and Chris Hester, the two finalists vying for an open seat on the Baton Rouge City Court, will appear at a City Judge Candidates Forum sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of East Baton Rouge Parish. The event is open to the public and will take place at noon at Café Américain. Lunch is $19.50. Vendetto finished first in the Oct. 14 primary and Hester finished second. They will appear on the Nov. 18 runoff ballot. For more information, contact Woody Jenkins at woodyjenkins@hotmail.com.

Tuesday: BRAC 101, an informational event aimed at newcomers to the Baton Rouge area, will take place at the Main Library from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Over breakfast, attendees can meet and network with BRAC investors, staff and partnering organizations, and learn about BRAC’s programs and how to become more involved. There is no charge to attend. Get complete details and register to attend.

Thursday: Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver the keynote address at the West Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon, taking place at the Adidas Community Center. Registration and networking is from 11:30 to noon, with Edwards’ address to immediately follow. The luncheon is open to $25 for chamber members; $30 for nonmembers. RSVP and get more information.

Do you have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.