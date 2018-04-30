Don’t Miss Events: Aaron Beam to give lesson on accounting fraud … ACG Louisiana hosting inaugural Baton Rouge luncheon … Corporate Playbook CEO to speak at BRAC’s annual Diversity in Business event

Wednesday: Convicted health care executive-turned-educator Aaron Beam will share his story at Christ in the City’s Ethics First! Luncheon, taking place at noon at De La Ronde Ballroom on Third Street. Beam, the former CFO of HealthSouth Corp., served prison time after pleading guilty to accounting fraud in the mid-90s. The lunch is $50. Brady Flavin State Farm Insurance and Business First Bank are underwriting Beam’s appearance. Call The Rev. David Melville at 225-397-6393 to RSVP.

May 8: The Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth will host its inaugural Baton Rouge luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the City Club of Baton Rouge. The luncheon provides networking and educational opportunities for professionals directly involved in sourcing, financing or executing merger and acquisition transactions. The luncheon is free for members and $65 for nonmembers. Attendees must RSVP by Tuesday, May 1. Get more information.

May 9: Deb Elam, president and CEO of Corporate Playbook, is the featured speaker at BRAC’s annual Diversity in Business event. The program begins at 11 a.m with registration, networking and lunch, with the keynote address to follow at 1:30 p.m at the Cook Hotel & Conference Center at LSU. Elam’s presentation “Implementing Inclusion” includes strategies for implementing diversity and inclusion practices, shaping the diverse workforce of tomorrow and going beyond the standard hiring practices. The cost is $35 for BRAC members and $45 for nonmembers. Register and get additional pricing information.

Have an event that Business Report readers should know about? Email Alexandria Burris with information. Items must be submitted no later than noon the Friday before the event occurs.