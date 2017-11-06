Donny Rouse, Roland Toups among LABI’s 2017 Free Enterprise Awards honorees

Donny Rouse of Rouses Markets and Roland Toups of Turner Industries are among this year’s recipients of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s 2017 Free Enterprise Awards.

The annual awards honor companies and individuals that have shown a dedication to employees and their communities. Honorees are picked via a statewide nomination and selection process.

“We are pleased and proud to recognize these LABI members who steadfastly create jobs, make and export Louisiana products and services, and provide support for their communities to grow and prosper,” LABI President and CEO Stephen Waguespack says in a statement.

Toups will receive the Ed Steimel Achievement Award, which honors long-standing LABI members and their service to organization. Rouse will be honored as the 2017 Young Businessperson. Other award recipients are:

Free Enterprise Champions: John J. Finan Jr., Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System and James M. Lapeyre Jr., Laitram LLC

2017 Company of the Year (greater than 100 employees): Graphic Packaging International Inc.

2017 Company of the Year (less than 100 employees): LUBA Workers’ Comp

Manufacturer of the Year Award (greater than 100 employees): Dow Chemical Company

Manufacturer of the Year Award (less than 100 employees): Cajun Chef Products Inc.

Economic Development Partner of the Year Award: North Louisiana Economic Partnership

Workforce Innovator of the Year Award: SSA Consultants

The 2017 Free Enterprise Awards will be presented on Thursday, Nov. 16, at a ceremony taking place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the APTIM headquarters on Essen Lane. LABI will also honor those legislators recognized in the 2017 LABI Legislative Scorecard as MVPs, all-stars and honorable mentions. Get more information and register to attend.