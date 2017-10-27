Donnie Jarreau buys former City Pork Kitchen & Pie building

Donnie Jarreau has added the former City Pork Kitchen & Pie building on Exchequer Drive to his growing real estate portfolio, purchasing the property for $675,000 in a deal that closed Thursday.

The seller is 6721 Exchequer, a limited liability company managed by Matthew L. Mullins and Clarke M. Williams III.

Jarreau says he purchased the building for long-time friend Kenny Carr’s restaurant KC’s Grill, which is opening in the roughly 5,000-square-foot space next month.

The Exchequer Drive location will be the second for the Prairieville-based restaurant which serves pasta, salads, poboys, steaks and seafood. Carr is partnering with Chris Haven, formerly of Sammy’s Grill, to open the Baton Rouge spot.

It took a year to find the right location for the restaurant, Jarreau says.

City Pork Kitchen & Pie closed in August after owners Stephen Hightower and Trey Williams parted ways.

—Alexandria Burris