Don Briggs steps down as LOGA president, son to take his place

After 26 years as president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, Don Briggs says he is stepping down.

In a letter posted today on LOGA’s website, Briggs says he will be succeeded by his son Gifford Briggs, who also serves as the organization’s vice president.

The leadership transition will be finalized at LOGA’s 2018 annual meeting in March. The elder Briggs will continue to serve LOGA as president emeritus.

“It has been an absolute pleasure serving you for the past 26 years, but today, I will make public that I am transitioning out of my role as president of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association,” Briggs writes. “I will be pursuing another venture to ensure that Louisiana’s oil and gas industry is celebrated and continues to prosper despite the political and economic pressures of the state.”

Briggs’ transition out of the role comes just months after returning to work after sustaining injuries from a fall at his North Carolina vacation home.

His monthslong recovery was painstakingly slow and included spending time in a Houston rehabilitation facility before returning to work at LOGA in September. Gifford Briggs served as the group’s acting president in the interim.

Don Briggs says he’s grateful for the years he spent working for the organization.

“Little did I know what was just to be a summer job working in Louisiana’s oil and gas industry would become my home and my life’s work,” he writes.