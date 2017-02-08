Dollar General to open smaller store on Florida Boulevard

Dollar General is opening the second Baton Rouge location of its slightly smaller-format store this summer.

Permits have been pulled for the new construction of a 7,500-square-foot building at 4825 and 4917 Florida Blvd., near Burger King and the North Foster Drive intersection. Construction is expected to cost $630,000, according to the permit records.

Integrated Development Group’s Jay Wood—a principal of Dorsey Development Companies LLC, the company building the store—says the purchase of the property for the project should be finalized in the next week or two. Construction will start soon after, he adds, with the store scheduled to open sometime around July.

The planned Florida Boulevard store, Wood says, will be a bit smaller than the typical Dollar General and will have a somewhat smaller product selection, though shoppers will be able to find many of the same goods that are available in traditional Dollar General stores.

The planned store is similar to the smaller Dollar General on South Harrell’s Ferry Road near O’Neal Lane, Wood says.

He says it is not the same as DGX, an small-format concept Dollar General has unveiled in hopes of targeting shoppers, like millennials, living in busy, urban areas.

The second Baton Rouge location for the smaller-format store has been in the works for as long as six years, Wood says.

The Florida Boulevard site was chosen because is located directly in between two trade areas Dollar General wanted to target, he adds.

—Alexandria Burris