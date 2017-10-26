Doggie daycares planned at Towne Center, Highland Park Marketplace

Two new dog daycare concepts are opening in Baton Rouge. Dogtopia will move into Towne Center this year and Canine Social is planning to open in Highland Park Marketplace in mid-2018.

Mac McCumsey and his sister Mia Wightkin are opening the Dogtopia franchise in the Town Center space formerly home to Valentino Home Entertainment. Renovations are underway, says McCumsey, who hopes to have a soft opening in mid-November before a grand opening in early December.

Dogtopia is similar to Camp Bow Wow, a national chain that has been open in Baton Rouge for several years. But unlike Camp Bow Wow, Dogtopia will not have an outdoors area for dogs. McCumsey says Dogtopia will offer spa services, boarding and eventually a pet groomer.

Dogs will be separated into three play rooms by size and temperament. Another Dogtopia location is planned to open along Airline Highway in New Orleans. The chain has more than 50 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, and the Baton Rouge or New Orleans location—whichever opens first—will be the first in Louisiana.

Across the city, Canine Social—an upscale dog daycare, boarding, spa, training and boutique—will open in Highland Park Marketplace at the corner of Old Perkins Road and Highland Road, across from Blue Bayou Water Park near Interstate 10.

Canine Social will offer an open-play, climate-controlled environment with protective rubber flooring. It will have indoor and outdoor play areas, webcam access, interactive structures and American-made dog food that’s free of by-products, corn, wheat and soy.

“We want to provide our customer with a one-stop shop solution,” says owner Mike Champagne.

—Sam Karlin