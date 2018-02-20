Dispute resolved, Louisiana attorney general to take control of opioid lawsuit

Louisiana’s attorney general will take charge of the state’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, in a deal reached with the governor’s office.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Attorney General Jeff Landry announced a compromise deal today, ending their dispute over who controls a lawsuit accusing drug companies of worsening opioid abuse in Louisiana.

The disagreement had worked its way into court, with a judge asked to decide which statewide elected official should be in charge of the litigation. Lawyers for Edwards and Landry told the judge an agreement was struck.

The Edwards administration filed the lawsuit in September through the state health department. Landry, however, argued the scope should be broadened to include opioids’ impacts on other agencies. The attorney general’s office will take lead responsibility in the case, coordinating with the Edwards administration.

