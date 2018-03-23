DiResto leaving CPEX after 19 years, will join Emergent Method as vice president

Rachel DiResto is leaving the Center for Planning Excellence after 19 years to join Baton Rouge-based managed consulting firm Emergent Method as vice president.

“Rachel has been a catalyst for the growth of Baton Rouge and many communities throughout Louisiana, and we look forward to her bringing that experience to bear in unique and impactful ways in continuing to support the ongoing resiliency of our state and region,” says Nick Speyrer, Emergent Method president in a statement announcing the hire.

DiResto’s departure from CPEX comes less than two months after its longtime president and CEO Elizabeth “Boo” Thomas announced her retirement, effective June 30.

“​From the inception of Plan Baton Rouge 20 years ago, Rachel has been my executive vice president of the Center for Planning Excellence and has been very influential in our successes,” Thomas says in a statement provided to Daily Report. “I wish her every success in her new position and know that she is well prepared for the challenges ahead.”

CPEX—a nonprofit community planning and redevelopment organization—sprouted from Plan Baton Rouge, a master plan initiative Thomas oversaw as executive director.

At Emergent Method, DiResto will be responsible for leading client engagements focused on community and regional planning, strategic communications, and organizational growth while lending her nearly two decades of administrative leadership toward the day-to-day operations of the rapidly expanding firm.

“It gives me great pleasure to join the inspired, innovative and dedicated team at Emergent Method and leverage my years of experience in strategic planning and community outreach across Louisiana’s many communities toward the work of this firm,” says DiResto in a prepared statement. “I have treasured my time at CPEX, including the initiatives I led and the relationships I formed, and am very much looking forward to this new opportunity with an exceptional team.”