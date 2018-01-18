Dine at a Baton Rouge Jason’s Deli? Your credit card info may have been stolen

If you shopped at either of Jason Deli’s two Baton Rouge locations last year, your credit card information may have been stolen as part of a widespread hack that impacted 2 million payment card numbers.

The Louisiana locations impacted by the breach were the locations on Siegen Lane near Target and in Citiplace Court next to Another Broken Egg.

Jason’s Deli says in a post on its website that hackers used malware on the point-of-sale systems at locations in around a dozen states to obtain information from cards’ magnetic strips. The breach started June 8 last year and continued until December when the chain realized a “large quantity” of credit card information was on sale on the “dark web.”

The company says it disabled the malware used and has worked with federal authorities and third-party cybersecurity firms to contain the breach.

Think you were impacted? If so, the chain recommends contacting your bank and contacting Jason’s Deli customer service.