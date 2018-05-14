How Diamond and Silk are building a business by backing Trump

Over the past two years, black social media stars Diamond and Silk have gone from posting funny videos online to launching a merchandise line and selling out a new live show—all the while building a burgeoning business on the back of their unwavering support for President Donald Trump.

“Like their hero, the sisters are reality-politics stars: shouty, free with facts and comical, though apparently in earnest,” reports The Economist in a feature on Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson, former Democrats who come from a family of small-time televangelists.

Diamond and Silk have 1.7 million followers on Facebook and a full merchandise line, including a song available for $1.99 on iTunes and Spotify called “Trump’s Yo President.” They’ve been on stage with Trump, visited the White House, spoken at the NRA’s annual event and even testified to Congress on their debated claim that they’ve been censored by Facebook.

It all started with a sassy YouTube video in 2016 about Megyn Kelly that eventually garnered more than a million views. And a key piece of their success is the thorny subject of race.

They appeal to white conservative Trump supporters whose anxiety over a reputation for racism may be eased through their support of the black sisters. As one woman who recently traveled two hours to see Diamond and Silk’s new live show in North Carolina tells The Economist of their appeal: “They’re very conservative. And, you know, they’re black. That means black people don’t need to have a certain point of view.”

Outside of rapper Kanye West’s recent Twitter support for Trump that attracted the president’s attention, Diamond and Silk are among a short list of black entertainers filling the role of “token black face in a mostly white political movement,” The Economist writes.

During the recent hour-long show in North Carolina, the duo told jokes about how black voters are “mentally enslaved” by the Democratic party platform, threw barbs at former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey, and engaged in the “tell it like it is” schtick that Trump himself is fond of using in reference to political policies.

And the cost for the validation Diamond and Silk’s act provided to their mostly-white fans? $50 a seat.

