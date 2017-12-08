Developers plan to revive stalled residential project near Towne Center

A group of developers are planning to turn a stalled residential project into a new upscale housing development near Towne Center.

Mike Hogstrom, of Onsite Design, is partnering with Arless Hutchinson, who owns the property at Old Hammond Highway and Carter Avenue, to develop 22 residential lots on around four acres for a new development called Arless.

“(That area) has been very good to us,” says Hogstrom, whose firm is also building Adelia at Goodwood, an upscale development on Goodwood Boulevard. “We’re able to offer new construction in an area of town where there’s not a lot of that going on.”

The developers of Arless will ask the Planning Commission for approval to move forward with the project in January. If approved, they hope to finish infrastructure work next fall and start building houses in the latter half of 2018.

The average lot size will be around 4,500 to 5,000 square feet, Hogstrom says, and the average home price will be in the low $600,000 range. The average lot will cost around $150,000.

The land, which is located between Towne Center and Old Hammond Highway Park, was slated for a residential project called Fair Day Estates, which called for much larger lots but hasn’t taken off since it was announced several years ago. Hogstrom says the only access point will be from Old Hammond Highway and he will work to preserve the live oak trees on the property.

—Sam Karlin