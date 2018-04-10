Developer Windy Gladney breaking ground on 300-acre mixed-use development near Zachary

After sitting on a nearly 300-acre parcel near Zachary for more than a decade, developer Windy Gladney is finally moving forward with plans to build Cheval Trails—a mixed-use development with 760 homes and 25 acres of commercial development—on the site.

Gladney says he intends to begin infrastructure work as soon as the end of next week. Construction on the development’s first 100 homes is expected to begin in the third quarter of this year, adds builder Carlos Alvarez.

The one-story, single-family homes will range in size from 1,700 square feet to 2,000 square feet, with 16 available floor plans. The Alvarez-built houses will range in price from $200,000 to $250,000.

Cheval Trails is located just west of Old Scenic Highway and south of Zimmerman Road, in an unincorporated part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

The planned development became the subject of controversy last year, when Gladney asked the Planning Commission and Metro Council to reaffirm the subdivision’s final development plan more than a decade after he first received their approval.

Gladney purchased the land in 2006, but the project was sidetracked when he became entangled in a contentious lawsuit with BancorpSouth. The Great Recession also delayed the project.

When Gladney was finally ready to move forward, the Zachary City Council opposed the development, arguing the area had changed significantly since plans were first approved.

Despite the council’s objections, the Planning Commission reaffirmed Gladney’s plans for Cheval Trails, a decision Metro Councilman Trey Welch—whose district includes Zachary—sought to overturn.

In the 12 years since he bought the land, Gladney says the Zachary market has only become stronger—”if you’re in the right price range. There is a large demand for houses between $250,000 and $300,000.”