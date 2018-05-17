Developer still debating what to do with purchased Spanish Town property

Steven Duplechain, of ST Commercial, says his group is still evaluating what can be done to develop a 1.75-acre piece of property purchased earlier this week. The developers want to build a mixed-use facility of apartments, townhomes and condominiums on the property but how that happens remains a question.

Various engineers, including one from Florida, are being brought in to study the property, the traffic, the streets and the surrounding community to determine how many units are feasible. They will also work to develop off-street parking for the site.

“We’re not just going to stock up a community that can’t be handled by the existing infrastructure,” says Duplechain.

ST Commercial Real Estate LLC bought the land for $1.2 million from Larry Brandon and Jean Shaw, both of Baton Rouge.

Duplechain was unable to predict when they would make final plans or begin construction, saying it depends on how quickly the engineers finish their analysis. As they learn more, he says they’ll talk to the Historic Spanish Town Civic Association to keep the community in the loop.

“We’re trying to be sensitive to the neighborhood and be good neighbors,” says Duplechain.