Developer buys nearly 6 acres on O’Neal Lane

A limited liability company has purchase 5.73 acres at 1414 O’Neal Lane, between Interstate 12 and Old Hammond Highway, for $475,000.

The buyer is Prime Industrial Properties LLC. The property was sold by the estate of William Walter Addison.

Travis Thornton of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services-United Properties represented the seller. Milton Womack Jr. of Persac Properties represented the buyer. The deal closed late last week.

BHHS says the property was sold to a developer, but plans for the site have not been disclosed. Records on file with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office list Milton Culotta and Scott Culotta of Baton Rouge as company officers for Prime Industrial Properties.

In a separate sale, Thornton also represented the seller of an 8-unit apartment complex off Perkins Road, near the overpass.

JMGL Investments LLC, represented by John Ruston III, purchased the small complex at 2296 Hollydale Ave. sold for $550,000.

The seller is listed as Borie and Allen Partnership, represented by Jeanne M. Borie.

The apartments will be converted to condominiums, BHHS says.