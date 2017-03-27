Dermasurgery Center relocating to Perkins Road

Dermasurgery Center is relocating from its current location on Picardy Avenue to a new office under construction at 6411 Perkins Road, across from Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Spokesman Jared Broussard, of BlinkJar Media, says the Dermasurgery Center has grown since it opened about nine years ago and the current location has limited space.

The center’s founder and president, Dr. Chad Prather, recently completed his 15,000th surgery, Broussard adds. The move is meant to “right-size” the specialty medical practice to enhance the patient experience and create a more comfortable and spacious environment.

The new Dermasurgery Center will be located on a site that formerly housed a single-family residence, according to building permits. The facility will span two stories and cover roughly 20,000 square feet. Broussard says about 9,700 square feet will be available for lease on the second floor.

Patients of the Dermasurgery Center can be treated for skin cancer and conditions like moles, warts, acne and eczema, in addition to other cosmetic services. Prather, who also opened an office in Lafayette, specializes in Mohs surgery, a procedure that allows him to examine tissue under a microscope to determine the extent of a patient’s cancer. There aren’t many surgeons certified to perform the procedure in the Baton Rouge area, Broussard says.

“Skin cancer rates are increasing, so the demand for this treatment is greater than ever,” he says. “One of the reasons they want to expand is to best service their patients.”

The new facility will permit Dermasurgery Center to provide the Mohs skin cancer treatment to more patients and to expand its current service offerings, Broussard says. It will be larger and more advanced, and its location will help the center’s staff to best service referring providers.

“It’s to still stay in the footprint of the medical corridor with all the hospitals and medical providers in that area,” Broussard says, adding that construction began in February and the goal is to open the new office by the end of year.

—Alexandria Burris