David Vitter joins Washington-based lobbying firm

Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter won’t stray from Washington, D.C., for his next job, joining a well-known lobbying firm in the city. Mercury LLC has announced that Vitter started working for the firm this week, The Associated Press reports.

The Republican former senator says he’ll be working both out of the Washington office and helping to establish a Gulf Coast operation for the company, which has offices across the nation. Vitter says he’ll continue to live in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie.

Based on his work in Congress, Vitter expects to focus on energy, transportation, banking, judiciary, military and small business issues. Mercury doesn’t focus solely on federal regulatory issues, but is active in state-level issues, depending on the interests of the clients that hire the firm.

Vitter will be limited in initial lobbying work. He says he cannot directly lobby members of Congress for two years, but can reach out to President Donald Trump’s administration and can give clients advice about congressional matters.

Vitter left the U.S. Senate last month after two terms and 25 years in elected office. An Ivy League-educated lawyer, Vitter was a state representative before being elected to Congress, where he served for more than five years in the U.S. House before moving up to the Senate.

He didn’t seek re-election after an unsuccessful 2015 campaign for governor.