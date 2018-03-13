Dat Dog nails down spot for first Baton Rouge restaurant at Arlington Marketplace

Dat Dog, a New Orleans-based hot dog joint known for its quirky, colorful personality, has signed a lease on a 3,000-square-foot suite at Arlington Marketplace near LSU.

The location will be Dat Dog’s first in Baton Rouge and is tentatively set to open around the start of the fall semester, says Bill DiPaola, Dat Dog Enterprises president and COO. The location also will include an additional 500 to 700 square feet of patio space.

Arlington Marketplace is a Rouses-anchored, 125,000-square-foot shopping center bound by West Lee Drive, Burbank Drive and Ben Hur Road. The location was selected for its ability to serve both students and young families, DiPaola says.

The lease was finalized on Monday. The location will be turned over to Dat Dog sometime in May.

New Orleans attorneys and Dat Dog franchisees David Halpern and Teva Sempel will run the Baton Rouge restaurant under the franchise group Prime Dog LLC, DiPaola says.

Dat Dog, which serves everything from European sausages to a crawfish étouffée dog, first announced plans to expand to Baton Rouge last April, saying it hoped to eventually open three restaurants here. That’s still the plan, DiPaola says.

“The same exact methodical nature that we took with this location is the same we’ll take with the others,” he says.