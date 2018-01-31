Darin Arceneaux named president of Capitol City Produce

Capitol City Produce has promoted its former chief operating officer Darin Arceneaux to president, a move the family-owned company says is recognition of the firm’s “increasing complexity” amid expansion efforts.

Arceneaux, who joined Capitol City Produce in 2014, oversaw the doubling of the company’s warehouse space and the acquisition of the distribution arm of Table Fresh Foods, the first step in a broader push to diversify product offerings into Louisiana-specific and high-end specialty items.

His promotion comes amid an “assertive” long-term growth plan for the company, which posted $77.3 million in revenues in 2016. Owner and CEO Paul Ferachi declined to disclose last year’s revenue figures, but says they increased from the year before.

“As we’re continuing to align to grow the company, we see the depth of the people we need has changed,” Ferachi says. “We’re really excited to have Darin serving in this capacity. It brings a lot of structure.”

Ferachi says he will remain CEO and owner of the company and Arceneaux will take over more of a “strategic leadership role” as president.

Capitol City Produce now serves all of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region to Mobile, Alabama, and Ferachi says the company aims to increase its distribution footprint.

Ferachi, who has served as president and CEO for the past 12 years, says it is the first time he’s aware of that the company’s president will be someone outside the family. Ferachi’s grandfather, who emigrated from Italy in the 1890s as a young boy, founded the company in 1947 before passing it along to his son, Vincent. Ferachi is the third generation of ownership.

The company has since grown to over 200 employees and in 2016 was ranked as the 66th-largest private company in Business Report’s annual ranking.

“This is an extraordinary time in the 71-year history of our family business,” Ferachi adds in a statement. “The need for exceptional leadership is clear as we build upon generations of hard work and effort.”