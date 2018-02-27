Daniel Bevan to retire as CEO and president of Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation

Daniel J. Bevan will retire as CEO and president of the Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation at the end of this year, ending a more than four-decade career with the organization, the foundation announced today.

Bevan began his career with the former H.J. Wilson Company, a catalog showroom retail business founded in 1957, and was involved with the foundation’s forming in 1986. He has served as a trustee and officer of the foundation for the past 10 years.

“Dan was instrumental in the development of the foundation and its asset growth, particularly over the past 20 years,” J.H. Campbell, Jr., interim chairman of the board of trustees, says in a statement. “Dan has devoted countless hours in service to the foundation and its mission. We are most grateful to and thankful for his commitment and dedication.”

Bevan will remain a trustee of the foundation after his retirement. A search committee is seeking his successor.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the foundation since 1986 and to appreciate the impact the foundation has made to the greater Baton Rouge community through its grantmaking process to our area’s great nonprofit organizations,” Bevan says.

The Huey and Angelina Wilson Foundation invests in organizations and programs working in four key areas: human services, health care, education and prison reentry. The foundation has invested more than $42 million in causes throughout the 10-parish region since 2000. Check out a 2015 Business Report Executive Spotlight Q&A feature on Bevan.