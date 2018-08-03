Cypress Coast brewery looking to open on Government Street

If approved by the Planning Commission next month, Baton Rouge will get its third brewery next year.

The owners of Hammond-based Cypress Coast Brewing Co. are looking to open their first location for the brewery and taproom on Government Street in a strip center near the recently opened White Star Market and Soji.

Caleb Schlamp and his wife, Brittany, operate the brewery along with Justin and Rachel Meyers.

Baton Rouge’s larger population as well as the growing popularity—and redevelopment—along Mid City’s Government Street prompted the move, says Schlamp.

“We figure Government Street is one of the best spots to be in Baton Rouge. We think there’s a lot of opportunities for this type of business in the city,” he says. “There’s only two in Baton Rouge right now, and we think there’s room for a lot more.”

If approved, they would begin plans to renovate the roughly 2,500-square-foot space, for which they’ve already signed a lease. Schlamp says they’re aiming for an August 2019 opening date.

The brewery will specialize in small batches, allowing them to rotate what beers they have on tap every week. Eight of the taproom’s 12 taps will be dedicated to in-house brews. Though they currently don’t have any flagship beers, Schlamp says there are a few favorites that customers will be able to find more often, such as a coffee porter and their Overcast IPA.

Property owner S. Tanner Strohschein was approved by the Planning Commission last month to have another space in the shopping center rezoned to allow for alcohol sales and restaurant use.

Strohschein and Daniel Laborde bought the center in February for $775,000.

The rezoning application for the brewery was filed in late July, and the Planning and Zoning Commission is set to take it up at its September 17 meeting. If approved, the Metro Council must then sign-off on the zoning change.