ICYMI: Top stories from ‘Daily Report’ this week
Key stories from the past week that you may have missed:
- Interim Baton Rouge airport director Mike Edwards now has the permanent job, but not everyone is happy about it.
- A biodegradable contraceptive arm implant won Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week’s $10,000 prize.
- Beauregard Gallery and Bistro served its last lunches today
- Jolie Pearl closed its White Star location, but Chow Yum Phat is going to open a new concept in its place.
- Riverbend residents are fighting against a rezoning bid that could lead the way to more multifamily housing in their neighborhood.
