Curbside Burgers expanding for private events and catering

To accommodate more events, Curbside Burgers in Mid City is building a private event and catering space in its backyard.

LANCO Construction is expected to finish the project by the end of July, says owner Nick Hufft, adding that he is also working with CSRS, the project’s architect, on plans for future site prototypes.

“It’s an exciting time for us as a company,” says Hufft, who opened the brick-and-mortar burger joint on Government Street in 2016. “The biggest thing for us is the operations—improving the design, the flow of service and, ultimately, the overall experience.”

While Hufft describes the demand to have parties at Curbside as “overwhelming in the best way possible,” he says it has been difficult to cut off a portion of the backyard for a private event while still maintaining a positive experience for his day-to-day customers. The renovation, he says, should resolve that issue.

The catering space will feature a full bar setup with TVs and a projector for business luncheons and other events. And the design team at TILT will roll out a new catering menu for both on-site and off-site events, Hufft says.

LANCO will also close in some patio space to expand inside seating, he notes.

Summer appears to be a prime time for local restaurants to expand, based on recent announcements. In mid-June, The Chimes announced it would temporarily close its flagship LSU North Gates location to add a rooftop bar, as well as more than 50 seats to its dining space.

Earlier this month, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine unveiled plans to expand its restaurant by another 800 square feet to provide additional seating for 55 guests and a private banquet space for events.

But for Hufft, who started Curbside Burgers in a food truck outside Tigerland, it’s about constantly “tweaking and tightening up the operations manual.”

“When the time is right, we hope to take the next calculated step, which is Store No. 2,” Hufft says.

The restaurant will remain open every day except Monday, July 23, to allow for spray insulation installation. Other recurring events, like Wednesday night trivia and weekend live music in the pig pen, will continue as usual. Food and drink specials will be announced daily for the next two weeks, until construction is complete.