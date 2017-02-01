Cryotherapy center planned for Perkins Rowe

Two years ago, Mario Tagle found he enjoyed stepping into a chamber with liquid nitrogen chilled to negative 180 degrees Celsius.

“It’s like walking into a full body freezer somebody may have at a restaurant,” he says, “By the time you start feeling really cold, that’s when it’s over.”

The Baton Rouge newcomer lived in Houston at the time, and stumbled upon cryotherapy—the use of incredibly cold liquid nitrogen for battling inflammation—to help heal a broken ankle he suffered after stepping on a bat during a softball game.

Tagle now is such a fan of the practice that he will soon open NeuBody Cryotherapy Spa in Perkins Rowe next to BCBG, offering memberships for the cold-temperature therapy along with massages and body compression. Work is underway and he plans a spring opening.

According to a news release, Tagle, a current resident of Perkins Rowe, signed the lease for the space in December. Neubody will be the second cryotherapy center in Baton Rouge. The first—The Ryder Clinic—opened across from Pennington Biomedical Center in 2015.

“I started reading and looking into Baton Rouge and I was taken aback at how many gyms there were compared to the number of people,” Tagle says, noting the ratio bodes well for a business like his.

Tagle managed a health fitness club for six years in Houston, and recently became infatuated with cryotherapy, which has grown in popularity among some athletes who swear by it.

The practice aims to reduce inflammation and speed up recovery time, Tagle says, by exposing the body to extremely cold temperatures for around three minutes. His practice has a host of safety measures, he says, including safeguards on the new machines and stringent policies for how the staff operates them.

His target clients include athletes, those who want to boost their recovery time from workouts, arthritis sufferers and others.

Tagle says the air temperature in his cryotherapy chambers will range from negative 150 to negative 180 degrees Celsius, or negative 238 to negative 292 Fahrenheit. He will also offer full-body compression, which he says is similar to a compression sleeve the doctor uses to measure blood pressure.

—Sam Karlin