Crescent Bank outsourcing work at Baton Rouge location, laying off 94

New Orleans-based financial firm Crescent Bank & Trust is outsourcing the operations at its Baton Rouge call center, a move that will leave 94 local employees without work.

“Crescent Bank carefully analyzed this situation and its available options, and it is with regret that I must report to you that the company has decided to substantially reduce its operations at the Baton Rouge Call Center,” the company wrote in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission on Jan. 4. Instead, Crescent Bank will use an offshore call center.

The layoffs will take place in March, the company says. The Baton Rouge branch is located on Bluebonnet Boulevard, near Crawfish Aquatics.

The company didn’t respond to calls seeking comment this week.

—Sam Karlin