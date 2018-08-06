Credit union vows to get Rouses’ Jordan Taylor a car

Neighbors FCU has pledged to secure a new car for Jordan Taylor, the Rouses employee whose act of kindness garnered media attention around the world, according to a company announcement.

Neighbors will work with Taylor and community partners to provide the car as soon as possible.

A viral video of Rouses Market employee Jordan Taylor letting 17-year-old Jack Ryan Edwards, who has autism, help him stock shelves at a Baton Rouge grocery store, sparked a crowdfunding effort to send Taylor to college that raised more than $100,000. The video was posted a week ago.

“This young man took the time to slow down and allow Jack Ryan to help for over 30 minutes, guiding him as he finished his task,” said Edwards sister Delaney Edwards Alwosaibi in the Facebook post. “He could have ignored him. He could have made an excuse and said he couldn’t allow him to help. Instead, he let him have his moment and in turn gave my family a moment we will never forget.”



Edwards was offered a part-time job at Rouses, too.



Due to the Edwards’ family’s long association with the Central Community School System, Jordan was asked to appear at the school convocation at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church today. When reaching out to Taylor, School Superintendent Joseph Fountain discovered that transportation would be an issue for him attending the event.

In an effort to rectify the situation, Fountain reached out to Neighbors Federal Credit Union to see about getting Taylor a car and the credit union agreed.