Craft beer and wine taproom planned for Government site near Rocca Pizzeria

A Baton Rouge couple plans to open a self-pour taproom on Government Street this fall in a Mid City building next to Rocca Pizzeria.

Rick Patel, a California transplant who moved to Baton Rouge nine years ago, is leasing the space from real estate broker and investor Jak Kunstler. First, however, he needs the Planning Commission rezone the site for a bar and lounge, something the commission will take up at its June 18 meeting.

Patel and his wife, Needhi, are working with Florida businessman Sam Parikh to open the new venture, dubbed MID TAP, an acronym meaning “more interesting draft.”

The taproom—inspired by taverns in coastal U.S. communities—will have an upscale sophisticated feel and will house 50 craft beers and wines, Patel says.

“We want to create an atmosphere that will resonate in Mid City,” he says, hoping it becomes a spot where both locals, as well as in-town tourists, will want to visit.

The couple, who also own three local Subway franchises, plans to renovate and expand the building to 3,000 square feet, add a second story balcony and outdoor patio space.

After visiting a similar taproom in North Carolina earlier this year, Patel says he, his wife and their business partner decided to bring the concept to Baton Rouge because it could potentially add value to Mid City.

“Mid City is turning into the new Magazine Street of Baton Rouge, and I want to make sure that I can contribute to it,” he says. “We visit New Orleans and Magazine Street quite often. I think it’s wonderful that Baton Rouge is trying to do the same in a different way.”