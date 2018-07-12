Country Club of Louisiana named state’s most beautiful clubhouse

Baton Rouge’s Country Club of Louisiana’s clubhouse was named the most beautiful clubhouse in Louisiana by Architectural Digest.

The magazine noted how the clubhouse “resembles a typical antebellum mansion with its wraparound verandas and dramatic entry staircase.”

From the ultramodern to the ultra-historic, the country-club clubhouse has always been a hub for fraternizing over an ice-cold drink after 18 holes or a few sets of tennis —or in the case of the Country Club of Louisiana, a home for events like the Louisiana Republican Legislative Delegation’s Elephant Stomp fundraiser.

Architectural Digest rounded up the most beautiful clubhouse in each state, including a Frank Lloyd Wright design in Hawaii and an Illinois club modeled after a Turkish mosque. The final list reflects a range of styles, but all are distinctive—and most have features that reflect the spirit of their respective states.

Read the full list and see photos of country clubhouses around the country.