Counting down: Organizers finalizing plans for Red Stick Revelry year-end bash

With the year winding down, organizers are finalizing preparations for the fourth annual Red Stick Revelry 2016 in downtown Baton Rouge.

But this year’s celebration, which features a 9-foot LED-lighted Red Stick that rises at noon and drops at midnight to fireworks over the Mississippi River, doesn’t just usher in the new year. It also kicks off Baton Rouge’s year-long 200th birthday celebration.

The festivities will take place on Saturday and include activities that recognize the historical significance of Baton Rouge. The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge Parish Library System, Visit Baton Rouge and Red Stick Revelry kick off the celebration with Red Stick Rising at 11 a.m. at North Boulevard Town Square.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., revelers young and old can see Readers Theatre and Bloco Jacaré Samba drummers, attend the dedication of a bicentennial plaque for downtown, take part in face painting and a fun fitness routine for all ages, sing Auld Lang Syne and eat a special birthday cake for Baton Rouge.

James Linden Hogg, Louisiana’s 2015 State Fiddle Champion, will perform as the red stick ascends 60 feet above Town Square in preparation for the countdown of the new year.

Andre Moreau will emcee Red Stick Revelry activities kicking off at 7 p.m. on The Crest Stage in Galvez Plaza. Bread Pudd’n and Phat Hat will take the stage.

Get more information.