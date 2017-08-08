Couch potatoes rejoice: Baton Rouge-based Grabit launches new delivery service

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to clarify that Grabit drivers do not use their own money to pay for items.

Soon you may be able to have it all without ever leaving your couch. A Baton Rouge startup venture will get your groceries, track down those home supplies and fetch takeout orders at the push of a button—and for a fee—through a telephone ordering system called Grabit.

Michael Landry, Grabit’s founder, says the concept went live last week. Similar to model used by Lake Charles-based food delivery service Waitr, Grabit allows customers to place orders and have them delivered by contract workers for a fee.

Grabit is the latest addition to the small but growing gig economy in the Capital Region that has seen Uber and Lyft join Waitr in the market in recent years.

But unlike Waitr, Grabit delivers virtually anything that can be bought at a store, and it also fulfills service requests. Instead of an app, the system works through text message and phone call orders, and Grabit will pick up items from other nearby cities as well.

“We’ve had customers order MacBook chargers from Best Buy, laundry detergent from Walmart, a grocery order from Whole Foods, and even a pump for a swimming pool,” says Landry. “We’ve delivered documents for attorneys and wrapping paper and scotch tape for birthdays.”

Customers sign up at www.grabitdelivery.com, call or text their order and Grabit sends a delivery driver—a “Grabbit”—to fulfill the request. The company charges a $3.99 flat rate plus $1 per mile and an 8% service fee. Landry says he hopes to eventually develop a mobile app that allows viewers to see inventory of local stores and restaurants. (Check out the site here)

Grabit has made 64 deliveries to date and has had several people sign up to be delivery drivers. Drivers earn 80% of the flat delivery fee and tips.

“We do think this is a very very good market, especially with it being a college town,” Landry says.

—Sam Karlin