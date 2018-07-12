Cortec launching $2.5M expansion at Port Allen facility

Cortec is investing $2.5 million to expand its industrial coatings facility in Port Allen, the company and Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today.



The company, which manufactures and services compact valves, chokes and other specialty equipment for the global oil and gas industry, will to add four full-time positions and use the expansion to retain its current staff of 42.



Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in seven new indirect jobs, for a total of 11 new jobs for West Baton Rouge Parish and the Capital Region. Throughout Louisiana, the Houma-based company currently employs about 150 people.



With the project, Cortec will add space and equipment to increase its existing operations. In addition, the company will expand into specialized coatings designed to enhance equipment performance and longevity, a task previously contracted to out-of-state companies. The expansion is expected to be completed and placed in operation by the second quarter of 2019.

Last month, Cortec was one of eight Louisiana companies honored for manufacturing excellence at the 2018 Lantern Awards.



