Corporate Atrium office building sells for $11.45M

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that Clear Channel is now iHeartMedia.

The Corporate Atrium office building at the corner of Hilton Avenue and Energy Drive, off Corporate Boulevard, has sold to a Metairie limited liability company for $11.45 million.

The buyer—listed as Wolfvest L.C.—bought the property from a Delaware limited liability company represented by David B. Songy, CEO of Songy Highroads, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate firm.

Wolfvest is managed by Brent Paul LeBlanc and Charles Bondy.

Multiple spaces inside the six story Corporate Atrium building were available for lease—at a rate of $20 per square foot—earlier this year. Tenants include iHeartMedia, the FDIC, Pelican Funding and Xerox.

Jonann Stutzman and Ty Gose of NAI/Latter & Blum are listed as the building’s leasing agents. Gose, who represented the building’s seller in this transaction, declined to comment on the purchase.

—Alexandria Burris