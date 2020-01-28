Coronavirus among factors bringing down oil prices

Increased global energy supplies, declining oil prices and the outbreak of the coronavirus have been linked this week to growing economic fears.

The Chinese government is being consumed with the outbreak that’s taken a heavy toll on economic growth and energy demand. That economic impact comes at a time when oil prices have plunged more than 15% over the past three weeks, The Houston Chronicle reports today.

While other international events—namely the killing of an Iranian general and later missile attacks on U.S. bases—drove up prices for a short time, the market is trending back down in response to rising crude production in the U.S., South America and in the North Sea.

The quarantines in China have resulted in less energy demand as travel has been heavily restricted.

If the coronavirus doesn’t spread into a global pandemic, the slipping demand in China will just be a temporary blip, says Kenneth Medlock, senior director of Rice University’s Center for Energy Studies.

Yet, the ever-present amount of supply is expected to keep prices below $60 per barrel, even when demand goes back up. With the shale boom, the U.S. continues to produce an estimated record-breaking 13 million barrels of oil per day. Read the full story.