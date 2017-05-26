Copeland’s opens new concept restaurant in Lafayette

After a franchisee of Copeland’s of New Orleans abruptly closed its Lafayette location in November, a restaurant spokeswoman from the restaurant’s corporate office wasted no time announcing that Copeland’s would soon return to Acadiana.

Soon has arrived.

As The Advertiser reports, Copeland’s MKT is expected to open in June at 2668 Johnston St. in Lafayette.

The new restaurant will be the first of its kind for the restaurant chain, as the MKT stands for Market Kitchen Table.

“The name ‘Copeland’s MKT’ represents the type of unique quality being offered,” says Mary Morgan Huebner, a spokeswoman for the restaurant. “‘Market’ will let the guests know they can pick up a few unique things for the house. The ‘kitchen’ represents chefs cooking it fresh, right here for you. ‘Table’ says you can eat it here.”

The 1,522-square-foot restaurant will be much smaller than the former Copeland’s franchise that operated in Lafayette. It will only offer indoor seating for about 24 people.

Instead of operating under the traditional, full-service restaurant model, the MKT concept will focus on fast-casual meals, food delivery and catering.

“Copeland’s Market Kitchen Table is the younger sister of Copeland’s—a blend of the traditions of Cajun heritage and a liberating spirit,” Huebner says. “This new generation says ‘no’ to long, drawn-out table service and ‘hello’ to a new world: a world of quality, value and convenience.”

Copeland’s also has opened another new concept called Batch 13 Biscuits and Bowls at 4957 Essen Lane in Baton Rouge. The new fast casual restaurant serves biscuits, biscuit sandwiches, salads, breakfast and lunch bowls and “bonuts”—sweet fried biscuits that are frosted or stuffed.

The Advertiser has the full story.