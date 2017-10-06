Contentious Lakes at Jones Creek subdivision meets city-parish regulations

A proposed subdivision that has become a flashpoint for the debate over flood risk meets all the city-parish regulations to move forward, planners have found.

The subdivision, called the Lakes at Jones Creek, has spurred controversy in the surrounding neighborhoods, with nearby residents saying the area flooded badly last year and the new subdivision would exacerbate the project. Homeowners association members and other residents have called for a halt to the project.

In a staff report published Thursday, planning commission staff certified the project as having met the minimum requirements of the Unified Development Code.

The Lakes is a 425-lot subdivision planned for a nearly 180-acre tract west of Jones Creek Road near Coursey Boulevard. The project will go before the Planning Commission later this month.

Developer Steven Duplechain says he understands the flood risk concerns from neighbors, but pointed to the certification that he met the UDC requirements as evidence he is planning a responsible development. Duplechain also said it would be unfair to change the rules on him at the last minute when he’s spent time and money on the project under the current rules.

“Everybody wants their homes protected. I would too,” he says. “I just believe the parish would be treating me pretty unfairly to let me get this far in the process and say we’re going to change the rules.”

Councilman Buddy Amoroso, whose district includes the proposed subdivision, has criticized the project and called for a change to the city-parish UDC to make rules for developing in floodplains more strict. He also proposed a six-month moratorium for large developments in federally-designated floodplains, a move that would halt the Lakes at Jones Creek project.

Amoroso says he is not surprised the development met the city-parish standards.

“I would be surprised if it didn’t. The UDC sets forth the minimum requirements and that’s why developers hire engineers to be sure they do meet the minimum standards,” he says. “Our standards need to be changed.”

Changes to the UDC have already been floated by council members while city-parish planners review the floodplain rules in depth.

