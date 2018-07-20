Construction begins on 49 homes at Rouzan

Level Homes announced today that construction is starting on 49 single family homes in the highly anticipated Rouzan Traditional Neighborhood Development.

The homes will be part of The Cottages at Rouzan, a cluster of single-family detached homes in the center of the development. Level Homes’ construction start represents the first major residential effort in Rouzan since the project began more than 10 years ago.

John Engquist and developer Charles Landry acquired ownership of all but two small parcels on the property in January. In the months since, they have gotten plans for Rouzan back on track, including securing a deal with the

Library Board to build a long-awaited south branch at the TND, recruiting a supermarket and securing Planning Commission approval for the rec center.



The cottages will be walking distance from the planned amenities in the development and the Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, according to the company’s announcement. Construction began this week on Sprouts and is expected to be completed early next year.



Buyers at The Cottages will be able to choose from five floor plans ranging in size from 1,550 to 2,250 square feet of living space; the homes will be priced between $400,000 and $500,000.

Engquist is chairman of Level Homes. The homebuilder is also working on a similar traditional neighborhood development in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and LSU AgCenter are partnering to develop a community farm.