Company plans $800 million LNG plant at Port Fourchon

Energy World USA is planning to construct an $800 million liquefied natural gas plant and export terminal at Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish, The Greater Lafourche Port Commission says.

As The Daily Comet reports, Energy World USA, one of the port’s tenants, says the plant will eventually produce up to 2 million tons of LNG per year for export. A separate, smaller plant would produce LNG to fuel the next generation of offshore supply boats.

“We feel that this is a great addition to the suite of vessel services that are offered by our tenants, and greatly enhances our capability and versatility as the premier services hub for the oil and gas industry,” the port’s Executive Director Chett Chiasson says.

The announcement comes as the Houma-Thibodaux area continues to reel from an oil bust that has stripped roughly 12,000 jobs from the local economy since mid-2014.

Job estimates and a project time line have not been finalized, Chaisson says. Construction may not begin for a couple of years.

The price tag makes the LNG terminal the largest single initial investment in the history of both Port Fourchon and Lafourche Parish, Lafourche Parish officials say.

Lafourche economic development officials and the South Louisiana Economic Council are working to identify potential tax incentives for the project.

The Daily Comet has the full story.