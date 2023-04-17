Company hires 25 lobbyists to defend against anti-carbon capture legislation   

A Pennsylvania company and global leader in carbon capture technology hired 25 lobbyists ahead of the Louisiana Legislature’s regular lawmaking session that began last week as the business faces a slew of bills meant to push back on its “blue hydrogen” plant proposed for Ascension Parish.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has active contracts with all but one of the top-tier lobby firms that works at the state Capitol, according to information provided by the Louisiana Ethics Administration.

The lobbyists include Kyle Ruckert, a chief political consultant to Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry, and Matthew Block, former general counsel to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards. Former state Sens. Nobert Chabert and Dan Claitor, both Republicans, are also on the payroll.

“With more than a dozen bills filed addressing carbon capture, we have put together a robust team dedicated to working with lawmakers to help them understand the technology and address their questions,” says Christina Stephens, an Air Products spokesperson who previously served as Edwards’ spokesperson.

“We are closely watching legislation pertaining to carbon capture, and we oppose any bill that would hinder any company’s ability to make use of technology, which has been used around the world for 50 years at 30 different locations,” she says. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.