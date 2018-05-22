Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: 6700 Jefferson Office Park
Elifin Realty has the perfect business space available for sale or lease. Centrally located at 6700 Jefferson Hwy, this Joffrion Construction development is next to Towne Center and shares a property line with the Live Oak Arabian Horse Farm. The buildings, designed by Remson Haley Herpin architects, boast a traditional architectural style poised to stand the test of time. Phase 2 is underway and will consist of a total of 55,000 SF of office space in various building and suite sizes that can be built to suit ranging from 1,700 SF and up. All buildings in Phase 2 will be two stories with elevators. View the property here.
