Commercial property of the week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: Historic office building and neighboring bar

Located in downtown Baton Rouge’s Main Street Historic District, this three-story office building is an excellent opportunity for investors and business owners alike. Totaling just over 29,000 SF, the property features frontage on Main Street and N 7th Street with multiple entrances, two elevators, and 32 dedicated parking spaces on-site. Additional surface parking is also available nearby. The first two floors are currently in shell condition and ready for buildout, with the third floor ready for immediate occupancy. The office building surrounds a corner property, formerly a bar, that is also for sale or lease and poised for an exciting revamp. View the listing here.