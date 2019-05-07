Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Incredible training facility on 77+ acres

Formerly a training facility, this extremely versatile 77.01 acre property features classrooms, offices, dormitories, a cafeteria, a field-training facility, storage buildings for equipment, a softball backstop, and a large parking lot. The property is located in Livonia, LA, 3 miles from Hwy 190, and is priced at just $0.37 / SF of land. The Class A building on the front of the property is ±17,000 SF and is segmented into an admin/classroom wing, a housing wing, and a cafeteria/entertainment/utility wing. This beautiful property is fully cleared and endless possibilities await the future owner! View the listing here.