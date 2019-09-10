Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: A fresh approach to BR office space

Gone are the days of red brick buildings with limited natural light and low ceilings. Drusilla Office Park brings a fresh and modern look to the Baton Rouge office market. This professional office park features 30,000 square feet of office space spanning 29 suites and five buildings. Suites can be customized to accommodate almost any user need and are currently available for sale or lease. Drusilla Office Park is located just 1,000 feet from I-12 and Jefferson Highway, with close proximity to several dining and entertainment options. Call 800-895-9329 to schedule your tour. Click here to view the listing.