Commercial Property of the Week, Sponsored by Elifin Realty: Huge opportunity—69,000 SF facility on 25 Acres

Now available for sale or lease—This large industrial property was the headquarters for Neese Industries for over 50 years. Ample warehouse space, buildings outfitted for shipping and receiving, and fantastic offices and a large conference/entertainment room for corporate or internal events. The undeveloped acreage can easily facilitate a laydown yard or additional development. View the listing here.

905 feet of frontage with five access points to Airline Hwy

70+ space in the parking lot

54,110 SF of warehouse space

retention pond,

three-phase power

emergency generator

showroom