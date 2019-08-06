    Commercial Property of the Week, sponsored by Elifin Realty: 100% occupied office building for sale on Millerville Road

    By
    -

    Millerville Business Park is a first-class office building complex located near the south end of Millerville Road. Nestled behind Rotolo’s Pizzeria and a commercial retail center, Building 1 is a cash-generating office building with first-class finishes and top-notch construction. The building consists of five suites that are 100% occupied. This property is an excellent investment opportunity in a convenient and quiet corridor of Baton Rouge. Future developments are planned at this location and an adjacent pad site is also available for sale. Click here to view the listing.

     

